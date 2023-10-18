Death toll in Gaza Strip increases, Palestinian Health Ministry says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 3,478, The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Wednesday.



''The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli airstrikes and raids since Oct. 7 has risen to approximately 3,478, with over 12,000 injuries.



There are 62 dead and more than 1,300 wounded on the west bank of the Jordan River,'' writes the ministry.



After Hamas attack, Israel has 1400 victims, at least 199 people being held captive.