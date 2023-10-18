180 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh continue treatment in medical facilities of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A total of 180 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh continue their treatment in various medical facilities of the Republic of Armenia.



The Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press conference Wednesday.

''32 of them are in severe and 9 others—in critical condition.



During the last week, 75 medical patients have been discharged, but they continue to be under medical supervision," Baghdasaryan said.



According to her, 35 thousand 550 people have already been registered in outpatient clinics and polyclinics.