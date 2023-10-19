Armenia vows to organize ‘unprecedented’ World Sambo Championships 2023

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. As Yerevan gears up to host the World Sambo Championships in November, organizers say they want the event to be “unprecedented” in the history of the martial art.

Karen Giloyan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, told Armenpress that the number of invited countries could surpass 100.

“I think the World Sambo Championships will be unprecedented. We will try to make it become the biggest championships ever. We will try to invite over 100 countries. We are now in discussions with international and the Armenian federations. We also have an intergovernmental commission that is regularly holding discussions around the championships. I’m sure we will host the event on the highest level,” Giloyan said.

He said that hosting international championships in Armenia is of “vital importance” for the country. By doing so, he said, the country is “promoting itself and demonstrating that it is capable of hosting high level championships.”

“Besides, we are giving our athletes the chance to compete here at home, and enabling the fans to be part of the global sports,” Giloyan added.

The deputy minister said Armenia was chosen as the host of the World Sambo Championships 2023 due to having flawlessly organized the 2021 World Cadet, Youth and Junior Sambo Championships.

Furthermore, without revealing any details Giloyan said Armenia will host other international championships in 2024.

The World Sambo Championships (M&W, Combat Sambo) will take place November 10-12 in Yerevan.