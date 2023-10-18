MarAni platform of ReAnimania as a road to international market

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. This year, the ReAnimania International Animation Film & Comics Art Festival of Yerevan will be held in Yerevan from October 22 to 28.

The festival aims not only to contribute to the growth and dissemination of this form of film art and Armenian Animation but also to establish a platform for Armenian professionals to exchange experiences, build international networks, and bring their projects to life.

The festival took its first steps in this direction back in 2010 by establishing the MarAni Market of Animation. After a hiatus, the MarAni (Market of Animation business forum) platform is being relaunched in an enhanced and updated format for the 15th anniversary of ReAnimania.

On October 27 and 28, at the TUMO Center (16 Halabyan St, Yerevan), within the MarAni platform, individual meetings with keynote speakers and panel discussions on the topics “Women in Animation”, “Co-production of Animated and TV Films”, “The Role and Importance of Foundations in Animation” will be organized with the participation of renowned animators, directors, AI and VR specialists, and producers from leading studios. The event will also feature keynote speeches by various leading professionals. At the MarAni platform, the audience has the chance to listen to esteemed professionals such as Director and Special and Visual Effects Artist Dave Bossert, Ed Hooks (speaking on the topic of “Acting in Animation”), Animator and Director Joan Gratz, Director Sean M. Bobbitt, and Javier De La Chica (discussing the topic “Advanced Art: Exploring Generative Possibilities with Artificial Intelligence”), among others. Entry to the panel discussions is free

One of the crucial components of MarAni is the co-production platform, where Armenian screenwriters and animators present their projects to producers from reputable companies. The platform provides them with the opportunity to collaborate on these projects and exchange ideas.

ReAnimania reports that they have already had successful experiences: numerous Armenian animators have developed their animated films.

"When we launched the MarAni platform in 2010, we received a lot of positive reactions. We realized that we should maintain that format and carry it forward. After a hiatus of several years, we decided to relaunch MarAni with a more comprehensive agenda this year. We have outstanding animators and producers, and I am hopeful and confident that the platform will assist them in entering the international market and realizing their projects with international producers”, emphasizes Vrej Kassouny, the Founder and Director of the ReAnimania festival.

