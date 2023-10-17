Spanish lawmakers adopt statement condemning Azerbaijan’s actions in Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. On October 17, seven factions of the Spanish Parliament adopted a statement on the Azerbaijani attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, as a result of which thousands of Armenians were forcibly displaced.

The factions strongly condemned “the unjustified attack by Azerbaijan, which poses a threat to regional security and stability.”

The factions expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Azerbaijan refuses to implement the ceasefire agreement of November 9, 2020, and does not comply with the decisions of the International Court of Justice.

The Spanish lawmakers demanded Azerbaijan to immediately stop the hostile actions, recalling that the country once ratified the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. They condemned the human casualties recorded on the Armenian side due to the actions of Azerbaijan, expressing solidarity with the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The statement notes that the European Union can and must contribute to finding a negotiated and lasting solution to the conflict.