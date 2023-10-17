Armenian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional developments, Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. On October 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the latter's initiative, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

During the telephone conversation, the issues of cooperation in the directions and formats discussed at the level of the heads of the two countries, as well as the work on promoting the Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda were touched upon.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.