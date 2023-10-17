Jubilee evening dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Armenian Music (Choir) Society

YEREVAN, 17 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. A jubilee evening dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Armenian Music (Choir) Society was held in the hall of the Komitas Chamber Music House.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Daniel Danielyan attended the anniversary event.

Deputy Minister congratulated the Armenian Music (Choir) Society on the occasion of its jubilee.

"The fact that the music (choir) society has been operating in Armenia for 65 years is invaluable. This is a national treasure. The music company has also been uniting all representatives of the music industry and music lovers for many years,'' he said,expressing his deep gratitude to President of the Armenian Music Society David Ghazaryan for his invaluable contribution.

Davit Ghazaryan, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the high appreciation and made a speech of welcome. The president of the Armenian Music (Choir) Society presented the activity of the society and its long history to the attendees.