Armenia needs international assistance to overcome humanitarian crisis resulting from NK exodus - PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will allocate approximately 100,000,000 dollars to support the forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and expects the international community’s assistance in this regard, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the European Parliament on October 17.

“Under the decisions that we’ve already adopted, we will allocate approximately 100 million dollars to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh. And we need international assistance, including in the form of budgetary support,” the PM said, adding that the mechanism of support is transparent.

“And we are grateful to our international partners, the EU and member states, who’ve already made allocations or will continue doing so to overcome the humanitarian crisis resulting from the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.