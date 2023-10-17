Armenia doesn’t contrast peace vision to regional interests - PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is not contrasting its visions on peace to regional interests, PM Nikol Pashinyan has said.

Addressing the European Parliament, PM Pashinyan said that his main message is that South Caucasus needs peace.

“I’d like to especially underscore that we are not anyhow contrasting our visions for peace to regional interests, because our country can be in peace if the region is in peace,” he said.

Pashinyan said his main political commitment is to support building peace.