Armenia expects strong support from EU

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia wants to deepen relations with the EU and doesn’t want to oppose this with the vision of strengthening and developing regional relations, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

“The Armenian government is committed to the full implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement,” Pashinyan said, adding that there are opportunities to further expand the cooperation.

“A security component has been added in the EU-Armenia relations, in person of the EU civilian mission, which is monitoring Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. As a result of the European Political Community Granada summit and today’s discussions and your speech, it is obvious that a consensus exists among EU institutions regarding deepening relations with Armenia,” the PM said.

Pashinyan said that Armenia expects strong support from the EU in overcoming a number of challenges. “Among others, I am speaking about overcoming the humanitarian problems in Armenia resulting from the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, where we need urgent support,” the PM said.