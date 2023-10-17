Armenia would have lost independence if it were not democratic, says PM

STRASBOURG, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia would have lost its independence and sovereignty as a result of the unavoidable challenges of the past years if it were not democratic.

Democracy in Armenia is now undergoing grave trials, he said in the European Parliament.

“And nevertheless, the truth is that democracy is undergoing grave trials in Armenia, not only Armenia’s democracy, but democracy in general, because a number of events happening in Armenia and elsewhere around the world make us ask whether democracy is capable of ensuring security, peace, unity, welfare and happiness. But I didn’t come here to ask, I’ve come here to give the answer, and my answer is unequivocally yes,” Pashinyan said.