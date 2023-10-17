Over 100,000 Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh in one week in conditions of Russian peacekeepers’ inaction - PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed regret that the international community failed to prevent the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan despite numerous warnings that Baku seeks to perpetrate it.

“It is regrettable, extremely regrettable that despite hundreds of warnings, the rulings of the ICJ, resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, the PACE, and parliaments of various countries, and calls from governments, the international community, all of us were unable to prevent the ethnic cleansings of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” PM Pashinyan said in his speech in the European Parliament.

“We initiated three discussions on this issue in the UNSC, but the discussions didn’t have any practical result, and now Nagorno-Karabakh is depopulated. In conditions of the inaction of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, over 100,000 Armenians left their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh over the course of one week, another 20,000 were forced to leave Nagorno-Karabakh immediately after the 44-Day-War, and others were unable to return to Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor since December 2022. And today, some are pretending they don’t understand why the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh left their homes en masse. Such a question is cynical in itself, because the answer is more than clear. Azerbaijan had clearly and unequivocally showed its decision to make life impossible for Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan said Armenia warned the international community about Azerbaijan’s intentions since December 2022.

“I do not accept the surprised faces of some international officials regarding the depopulation of Nagorno-Karabakh in September,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM thanked the European Parliament for calling what’s happened in NK by its name in terms of protecting the rights of the forcibly displaced persons in the future.