Armenian citizens, their families sent from Israel on a special flight already in Armenia

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of the Republic of Armenia and their family members have already arrived in Armenia on a special Tel Aviv-Yerevan flight organized by the RA government.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informs, in total, 149 citizens of the Republic of Armenia and persons of Armenian origin, including children, were transported from Israel to Armenia.

Priest Tirair Hovakimyan, the spiritual pastor of Israeli city of Haifa and the northern regions of Israel, announced at a briefing with journalists that he had brought his family to the homeland and intended to return to Israel again to continue his spiritual service.

Angelina Baloyan, who arrived in Armenia on a special flight from the Israeli city of Ashdod, presented the situation in the city and noted that the children were very frightened.

“The kids would wake up in the middle of the night and say, 'Mom, did the air raid siren sound again?' It is impossible to convey what a mother experiences at such moments.

Now I am in Armenia with my children, but my husband has stayed there,” she said, in particular.

Naira Arakelyan, who came home from Haifa with her daughter and newborn grandchild, said that she constantly feared for the lives of her children and grandchildren.

“I would like to thank the Armenian government for the support provided and for organizing a special flight from Israel,” Arakelyan added.