Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures to attend India's Global Maritime Summit

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan will participate in the Global Maritime Summit of India and in the round table discussion dedicated to the port of Chabahar.

“On October 16-19, I was sent to the Republic of India (Mumbai) to participate in the Global Maritime Summit of India and the round table discussion on the port of Chabahar,” Minister Sanosyan said in a statement on Facebook.



