Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 October 2023

Amid the escalation of the situation in Israel, no contacts between Putin and Biden planned

Amid the escalation of the situation in Israel, no contacts between Putin and Biden planned

YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, no communication is planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

''Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to discuss the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with his US counterpart Joe Biden,'' Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, TASS  informed.

"No, [contacts with Biden] are not planned," he said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]