Amid the escalation of the situation in Israel, no contacts between Putin and Biden planned
18:51, 16 October 2023
YEREVAN, 16 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Amid the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, no communication is planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.
''Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to discuss the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with his US counterpart Joe Biden,'' Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters, TASS informed.
"No, [contacts with Biden] are not planned," he said.
