Inter Milan plans to extend contract with Mkhitaryan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Inter Milan plans to extend its contract with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Italian media reports.
The current contract is signed until 2024, and the Italian club seeks another 1-year extension, according to the reports. The Armenian football star will earn a yearly salary of €3,8 million.
