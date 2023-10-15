LIVE: Inauguration of Tigran Avinyan as Mayor of Yerevan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration ceremony of Tigran Avinyan as Mayor of Yerevan has kicked off at Yerevan City Hall.
Avinyan was elected Mayor at the first session of the new City Council on October 10.
- 10.14-17:18 Various countries, int’l organizations pledged additional €35 million for Armenia for crisis response measures
- 10.14-14:23 Important for Armenia and Azerbaijan to stay committed to agreed agenda – EU Special Representative
- 10.14-13:30 Armenian President signs into law Rome Statute ratification bill
- 10.14-12:44 Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon in missile fire from direction of Israel
- 10.14-11:44 France contributes €1 million to WFP for Armenia response efforts following NK exodus
- 10.14-11:23 Use of force is unacceptable – State Department on Armenia-Azerbaijan
- 10.14-11:05 European Stocks - 13-10-23
- 10.14-11:04 US stocks - 13-10-23
- 10.14-11:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-23
- 10.14-11:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 13-10-23
- 10.14-11:00 Oil Prices Up - 13-10-23
- 10.13-17:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-10-23
- 10.13-17:00 Asian Stocks - 13-10-23
- 10.13-16:36 ‘Complete disregard of any norms’, Armenian foreign ministry spox slams Azeri sham trial against kidnapped ICRC evacuee
- 10.13-15:42 Netherlands expresses readiness to continuously support reforms in Armenia
- 10.13-15:13 “Mockery of European Convention”, senior diplomat lambasts Azeri kangaroo court against kidnapped Nagorno-Karabakh man
- 10.13-14:40 Russia sends 6 tons of humanitarian goods to Armenia
- 10.13-14:22 Russia ready to support Armenia, Azerbaijan in signing peace treaty, says Putin
- 10.13-13:47 Harvard professor calls for prevention of cultural genocide in NK after ‘annihilation of millennia of Armenian life'
- 10.13-13:17 Issue of enclaves to be resolved during delimitation and demarcation of borders, says Armenian Cabinet minister
- 10.13-12:21 Kidnapped Red Cross evacuee to stand trial in Azerbaijan on fabricated charges
- 10.13-12:09 Russian government seeks to expand petroleum product supplies to Armenia
- 10.13-10:35 Tigran Avinyan sworn in as Mayor of Yerevan
- 10.13-10:11 European Stocks - 12-10-23
- 10.13-10:10 US stocks down - 12-10-23
18:41, 10.11.2023
4639 views 34 countries issue joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh at UN Human Rights Council session
16:19, 10.09.2023
4575 views Argentina offers to send White Helmets mission to Armenia
00:11, 10.11.2023
3136 views PM Pashinyan says Armenia is ready to open roads for Azerbaijan, Turkey; rules out extraterritoriality
14:43, 10.09.2023
3019 views Azeri enclave narrative has no legal grounds, says cartographer
10:31, 10.12.2023
2513 views France initiates UNSC discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh for resolution ensuring return of forcibly displaced population