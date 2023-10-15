PACE: Strong evidence Azerbaijan used Pegasus spyware during conflict with Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a new resolution calling upon Azerbaijan, among other countries, to notify PACE and the Venice Commission within three months about the use of Pegasus and other similar spyware.

There is strong evidence that Azerbaijan has also used it, including during the conflict with Armenia, the resolution said.

“The Assembly further notes that according to the “Pegasus Project” revelations, Azerbaijan has also used Pegasus, including against journalists, independent media owners and civil society activists. Recent reports have disclosed its use in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, against 12 persons working in Armenia, including an Armenian government official, in what appears to be an example of transnational targeted surveillance,” the PACE resolution reads.

Citing “mounting evidence” that spyware has been used for illegitimate purposes by several Council of Europe member states, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has urged five governments to provide information on their use of such spyware within three months, and fully investigate all cases of abuse.

Approving a resolution on Pegasus and similar spyware and secret state surveillance, the Assembly urged Poland, Hungary, Greece, Spain and Azerbaijan to promptly and fully investigate all cases of abuse of spyware, sanction any they find, and provide redress to victims.

The resolution, based on a report by Pieter Omtzigt (Netherlands, EPP/CD), also called on other member states which seem to have acquired or used Pegasus – including Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – to clarify their use of it, and the mechanisms in place to oversee it, within three months.

The Assembly said secret surveillance of political opponents, public officials, journalists, human rights defenders and civil society for purposes other than those listed in the European Convention on Human Rights, such as preventing crime or protecting national security, would be a clear violation of the Convention.

Given its intrusiveness, states should refrain from using such spyware until their laws and practice on secret surveillance are in line with the Convention and other international standards, as assessed by Council of Europe legal experts. In any case, they should only use it for “exceptional situations as a measure of last resort”, the Assembly said. They should also avoid exporting it to countries where there was a substantial risk it might be used for repression or human rights abuses.

The parliamentarians also asked for information from Israel, a PACE observer state, on how it ensures that Pegasus, which is marketed by an Israel-based company, is not exported to countries where it could be used to violate human rights. Morocco, a PACE “partner for democracy” state which is alleged to have used Pegasus in Spain, was also asked to provide information on and investigate its use.