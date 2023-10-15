Armenia has so far allocated $100,000,000 to support forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh
15:05, 12 October 2023
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has so far allocated a total of 100,000,000 dollars under various programs to support the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.
A part of these funds has already reached the addressees, while the remainder will reach them in the coming months as part of various projects, he said on social media.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | Türkçe | AMP Version