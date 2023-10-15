UK foreign minister Cleverly visits Israel to show solidarity

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. British foreign minister James Cleverly traveled to Israel on Wednesday to show solidarity with the Israeli people following the Hamas attacks, the British foreign office said.

"The Foreign Secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks," a foreign office spokesperson said.

"He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself."

The visit comes as the Israeli government continues to retaliate following the attack by Hamas over the weekend, with air strikes targeted at locations across the Gaza Strip.

The death toll in Israel has reached 1,200.

1,055 people were killed in the Gaza Strip in the Israeli air strikes.