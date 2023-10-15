Armenian FM meets with U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. On October 11, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Louis Bono, U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

“Touching upon the process aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need to restrain encroachments against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and in case of the absence of such intentions on the part of Azerbaijan, the need of constructive engagement of Azerbaijan in the peace process. Views were also exchanged on addressing current humanitarian challenges and rights of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh was factually subjected to ethnic cleansing, despite numerous targeted appeals of international partners, including the USA. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the international failure to prevent the mass displacement of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh from their homeland in the 21st century once again testifies the imperative of clear steps of international actors in such situations,” the foreign ministry said in a readout.