Armenia gets highest economic growth projection in the region from IMF

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted Armenia’s economic growth in 2023 to comprise 7% instead of its previous projection of 5,5% made in April this year.

The 7% growth projection is the highest forecast among all regional countries. The IMF predicts Georgia to have 6,2% growth in 2023 and 4,8% growth in 2024, and Azerbaijan only 2,5% this year. The IMF’s growth projections for Turkey and Iran for 2023 are 4% and 3%, and 3% and 2,5% for 2024.

The new report issued by the IMF forecasts 5,5% growth in Armenia in 2024.

The Armenian Central Bank’s latest projection said the country’s economic growth would comprise 7,2% in 2023.

 








