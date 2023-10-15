Russia says it will discuss future of peacekeepers in NK with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh during their latest phone call, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

On October 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that if the Russian peacekeepers were to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, they wouldn’t be allowed to stay in Armenia and would have to move to Russia.

“No, this issue wasn’t discussed,” Kremlin spokesperson Peskov told reporters when asked to comment. “Now, indeed, our peacekeepers are stationed in Azerbaijani territory, both de-facto and de-jure. Armenia’s Prime Minister Pashinyan also acknowledges this. Regarding their future mode, the circumstances of their stay and all related circumstances, of course this will be discussed with the Azerbaijani side. And of course, we will continue our contacts also with our Armenian friends,” Peskov said.