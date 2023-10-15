YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 1,850,000 tourists visited Armenia in the 9 months of 2023, Tourism Committee Head Sisian Boghossian has said. The number constitutes a 25% growth compared to the same period of 2019.

Most of the tourists (51%) came from Russia, followed by Georgia (10%) and Iran (6%).

Active tourism visits from France, Germany and the UAE are also seen.

260,000 tourists visited Armenia in September 2023. The September figures in 2022 and 2019 stood at 198,000 and 221,000 respectively.

Speaking at a press conference, Boghossian said that Armenia has a variety of tourism products to offer.

“We are actively working in various platforms to present Armenia. We were in Italy last week to participate in a tourism expo. Italy is a new direction for us, you know that there are direct flights from various Italian cities to Yerevan, and we are now carrying out targeted work in the Italian market to promote Armenia. We also visited France together with twelve tour operators. We see significant interest towards Armenia in France. We will travel to London in November for an international tourism expo,” she said.