LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 October:

The price of aluminum up by 0.04% to $2230.00, copper price down by 1.32% to $7983.00, lead price down by 2.00% to $2103.00, nickel price down by 1.43% to $18580.00, tin price down by 1.10% to $24725.00, zinc price down by 1.50% to $2465.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

