PM Pashinyan says Armenia is ready to open roads for Azerbaijan, Turkey; rules out extraterritoriality

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to open the roads for Azerbaijan and Turkey based on the principles of its sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

In an interview aired by Public Television, PM Pashinyan said that no third party should have control upon any territory of Armenia.

Armenian border checkpoints and customs services must function based on Armenia’s jurisdiction upon crossing Armenia’s border, he said.

“For instance, we are told that the trilateral statements says that security must be ensured by Russia, but I am saying it doesn’t say anything like that. It is a public document, let’s read it, on the contrary, it says that security is guaranteed by Armenia,” he added.