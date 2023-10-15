31,350 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have registered in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 31,350 of the over 100,600 forcibly displaced persons who’ve arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh have registered in Yerevan, mayoral candidate Tigran Avinyan said ahead of his confirmation vote on Tuesday.

“8076 families or 31350 persons forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have registered in Yerevan. I’d like to underscore that Yerevan City Hall does not deal with providing accommodation, it only carries out the registration of migration service, supplies vulnerable families with packages for essential needs and also gathers information about families in need of social assistance, to forward it to the Armenian Red Cross Society. This process continues and it has become our duty,” Avinyan said.

In his speech, Avinyan thanked all voters for going to the polling stations on Yerevan election day.

“The fact that none of the political forces have disputed the results of the election speaks volumes. The results of the elections, the absence of significant violations during the campaigning and voting is an evidence of the principles adopted by our party to the values of the 2018 democratic, non-violent, velvet revolution,” he said.