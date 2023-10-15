Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 October 2023

PACE to hold urgent hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold an urgent debate on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s delegate to PACE, MP Vladimir Vardanyan said the discussion will take place on October 12.








