National Sustainable Finance Roadmap of Armenia is published – Central Bank

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. At the Central Bank of Armenia Board meeting on September 5, the publication of the "National Sustainable Finance Roadmap of Armenia" was approved.

The Roadmap is an important milestone in the CBA's continued commitment to transition to sustainable financing, the Central Bank said in a press release.

The Sustainable Finance Roadmap consists of 4 key pillars, which are:

Facilitate the flow of capital to industries and activities aligned with low-carbon ambitions of Armenia in a risk-based, market-oriented and sustainable manner.

Enhance knowledge transfer, reduce information asymmetries, instill market confidence, and strengthen the enabling environment for sustainable finance.

Guide financial market participants in embedding ESG principles in their business decisions.

Raise awareness of sustainability risks and opportunities in Armenia and build capacity within the CBA and among financial market participants.

In collaboration with the relevant stakeholders the CBA will implement the completed action plan based on these pillars.






