Children of families forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh to participate in a program in Slovenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On October 5, Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan received Tomaz Lovrecic, director of the Slovenian organization “Enhancing Human Security” (ITF).The organization has been hosting children from Nagorno-Karabakh as well as border communities of the Republic of Armenia for the second year.

According to the RA Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs press release,within the framework of the program children had the opportunity to participate in various educational and training projects and events at the Youth health and summer resort of Slovenia Red Cross.

Minister Mkrtchyan expressed gratitude to Mr. Lovrencic for hosting the children, noting that the provision of socio-psychological rehabilitation services had a positive effect on the children. At the same time, the minister proposed to include in the new phase of the project the children of the families forcibly displaced from NK and affected by the explosion in NK, the press releasereads.

Tomaz Lovrencic presented the projects currently being implemented by their organization and in that context attached high importance to the activities aimed at the full inclusion of children of vulnerable groups.