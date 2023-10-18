EUMA Observers talk to people to report to EU how conflict affects daily life

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS.The observers of the European Union Mission in Armenia are talking to local people to report to the EU how the conflict is affecting people’s daily lives, the EUMA announced this on its X page.

As part of human security patrols, EUMA monitors regularly talk to local population, such as a shepherd from Navur village, to report to the EU how the conflict affects their day-to-day life. EUMA contributes to human security of local population at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas, the statement of the EU civil mission reads.