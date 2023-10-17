In Granada, Prime Minister of Armenia and President of European Commission discuss the current situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. In Granada, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister's office stated in a press release,that issues related to the situation created by the forced displacement of the Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the regional situation and the Armenia-European Union cooperation agenda were discussed.

Ursula Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU is ready to provide the necessary support to Armenia to help to solve the humanitarian issues of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. It was said that the European Commissioner for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid will arrive in Armenia to assess further needs.

At the same time, the parties referred to the process of democratic reforms carried out in Armenia and further cooperation in that direction.