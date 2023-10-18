U.S. ‘notes’ Azerbaijan pulling out of peace talks with Armenia in Spain

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The United States Department of State has said it has taken note of Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev refusing to participate in the EU-mediated peace talks with Armenia in Granada, Spain.

“We note that President Aliyev will not participate in the proposed meeting in Granada. And we’ve consistently been clear though that dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential to resolving this longstanding conflict. This is something that the Secretary and others here continue to be deeply engaged on and we will continue to work on this,” U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Asked whether or not Washington could deliver arms to Armenia after France recently signaled arms supplies to Yerevan, Patel said: “I have no change in posture to announce. Again, we continue to believe that dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be incredibly important to finding a dignified and durable peace for the South Caucasus. It’s why the Secretary has engaged on this so personally, continuing to speak with counterparts and interlocutors in both countries.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cancelled on October 4 a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan which was due to take place on Thursday in the Spanish city of Granada. The talks were to be held on the sidelines of an EU summit. European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were to take part in the meeting.

After Aliyev opted out, PM Pashinyan expressed regret that the meeting wouldn't take place but said he would nevertheless visit Granada to have other meetings.