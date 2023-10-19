Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

Former Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan faces fabricated charges in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Azeri authorities have pressed fabricated charges against the former Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan days after his arrest which was strongly condemned by Armenia.

Charges include waging a war of aggression, recruiting, training and financing mercenaries, terrorism and others, according to the Azeri prosecution.








