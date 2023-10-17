LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-10-23

LONDON, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.83% to $2271.00, copper price down by 0.25% to $7986.50, lead price up by 0.76% to $2134.00, nickel price up by 0.78% to $18875.00, tin price up by 1.76% to $24275.00, zinc price up by 0.88% to $2524.00, molybdenum price stood at $55630.00, cobalt price stood at $33420.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.