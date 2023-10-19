6104 children forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh continue their education in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 6104out of more than 21,000 school-age children forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh continue their education in various educational institutions of the Republic of Armenia. As Armenpress reports, Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan announced this at the press conference held at the "Humanitarian Center" on October 4.

According to the distribution, the picture is as follows. In Aragatsotn: 306, Ararat: 943, Armavir: 467, Gegharkunik: 294, Lori: 315, Kotayk: 1033, Shirak: 216, Syunik: 216, VayotsDzor: 108, Tavush: 158, in Yerevan: 2048 children are already in schools, informed the minister.

She assured that the number will increase in the coming days, and soon they will be able to ensure the continuity of education for all school-aged children in Armenia.

The minister reminded that the children are provided with stationery. Textbooks are also provided free of charge.