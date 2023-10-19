Student of “Quantum” college wins World Applied Chemistry Olympiad

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The World Applied Chemistry Olympiad (WAChO) was held in Indonesia from September 28 to October 1, in which Armenia participated for the first time.

As the press service of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sportsinformed "Armenpress", Armenia was represented by Kamuni Abrahamyan, a 12th grade student of “Quantum” college. Kamuni Abrahamyan was awarded a gold medal as a result of performing test and research works.

As mentioned, 92 representatives from 9 countries participated in the Olympiad. The participants were selected as a result of conducting two online Olympiads.

The official website of the Olympiad: https://www.iss.or.id/