Currently Armenian nuclear power planthas a license to work till 2026. Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. At the moment, the Armenian nuclear power plant has a license to work until 2026, a number of works will be carried out to extend that term.

As "Armenpress" reports, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said this during Parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, referring to the question of Lilit Minasyan, MP from the ruling "Civil Contract" faction, regarding Turkey's request to the IAEA to close the Metsamor nuclear power plant.

"I would like to assure that since 1993 many programs and works have been carried out and are still being carried out in our nuclear power plant in the direction of ensuring its workin compliance of international standards. At the moment, our nuclear power plant has a license to work until 2026, in some directions it has a license to work till 2031," said Mr. Sanosyan.

The minister assured that a number of works will be carried out in the coming years. It is indicated what additional works are needed to extend the operation of the nuclear power plant from 2026 to 2036.

According to him, a huge amount of work has been reallycarried out. "Almost nothing old is left in the nuclear power plant. Many parts, equipment, systems have been changed. With all due respect to the employees of the nuclear power plant, I state that everything is new at our nuclear power plant except for the employees," he said, assuring that all specialists of the nuclear power plant are experienced.

The minister also read a letter from the head of the IAEA after a tour of the nuclear power plant, in which he specifically noted that he was happy to see the safety and reliability improvements made at thenuclear power plant.

"I think the IAEA will present an appropriate response," said Mr. Sanosyan.

Earlier it became known that Turkey had applied to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with a request to stop the operation of the Armenian nuclear power plant.