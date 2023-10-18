Baku feels impunity as a result of improper actions of international actors. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. On October 4, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan met with Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Poland Wojciech Gerwel in Yerevan.

As thepress service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informed Armenpress, Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented to the interlocutor the details of the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's continuous aggressive and ethnic cleansing policy of Nagorno Karabakh, referring, in particular, to the assessment of the primary needs of more than 100 thousand Armeniansforcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and the efforts of the Armenian government exerted in the direction of addressing them. In this context, Paruyr Hovhannisyan expressed gratitude to Poland for providing support.

According to the source, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized that the factualethnic cleansing carried out intentionally by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh is the result of the improper steps of international actors, which gives a feeling of impunity to Azerbaijan. In this context, the imperative of using concrete mechanisms to restrain Baku's superstitious ambitions and steps aimed at destabilizing the region was emphasized.

It was noted that the interlocutors also discussed a number of issues of the Armenian-Polish bilateral agenda, as well as referred to the Armenia-EU partnership and cooperation within the framework of international organizations.