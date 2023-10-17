Changes made in some customs regulations in the Russian Federation from October 1

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Changes have been made in some legal regulations in the Russian Federation since October 1.

The changes refer to customs duties for the export of goodsof different countries from Republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.As a result, on the basis of subparagraph 2 of paragraph 5 of Article 304 of the EAEU Customs Code, in case of transporting these goods by land transport from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Armenia, the operations of their formalization under the "Customs transit" customs procedure (including the registration of the transit declaration) are subject to implementation by the entity sending the goods (in other words, the seller of the goods) in the customs body serving the location, that is, from October 1, customs operations (registration of the transit declaration) of these goods can no longer be carried out at the border customs points of exit from the Russian Federation (including the Upper Lars customs point), theRA State Revenue Committeeinformed "Armenpress".