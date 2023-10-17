Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-10-23

YEREVAN, 4 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 October, USD exchange rate up by 15.69 drams to 429.14 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 17.64 drams to 450.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 4.31 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 21.75 drams to 520.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 778.42 drams to 25144.65 drams. Silver price up by 3.11 drams to 290.50 drams.