PM Pashinyan to lead delegation to Granada

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will lead a delegation to Granada, Spain despite Azerbaijan cancelling the October 5 peace talks.

“The visit of our delegation, which includes also the Foreign Minister and the Secretary of the Security Council, to Granada is not cancelled and we will have meetings there, and basically we will try to present our positions in more detail,” Pashinyan said in parliament.

 

 

 








