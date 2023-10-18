WATCH: Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan’s interview with Al Jazeera on Baku's ethnic cleansing campaign in NK
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan, in an interview with Al Jazeera, has presented the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. Marukyan said that Azerbaijan has subjected the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.
- 10.17-21:10 Anahit Manasyan, Dunja Mijatović visit temporary shelter for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh
- 10.17-20:59 Spanish lawmakers adopt statement condemning Azerbaijan’s actions in Nagorno- Karabakh
- 10.17-20:08 EU mission opened its last operating base in Yeghegnadzor
- 10.17-19:58 Armenian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional developments, Armenian-Iranian bilateral agenda
- 10.17-19:31 Key to having smart citizen in the field of education: Arayik Harutyunyan took part in "Smart Citizen" panel discussion
- 10.17-18:27 Jubilee evening dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Armenian Music (Choir) Society
- 10.17-18:01 Impact Hub Yerevan announces the winners of SIA Award Armenia 2023
- 10.17-17:57 Prime Minister had a meeting with a group of MEPs
- 10.17-17:35 2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis
- 10.17-17:31 Armenian Prime Minister meets Council of Europe Secretary General in Strasbourg
- 10.17-17:05 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-10-23
- 10.17-17:04 Asian Stocks up - 17-10-23
- 10.17-16:32 Azerbaijan contradicts Alma-Ata Declaration, maintains ambiguity over maps for delimitation, warns PM
- 10.17-16:17 Armenia ready for closer ties with EU, says PM Pashinyan
- 10.17-16:15 Armenia ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by yearend – PM
- 10.17-15:55 When 100,000 Armenians were fleeing NK, Armenia’s security allies were calling for coup instead of helping us- PM
- 10.17-15:47 Armenia needs international assistance to overcome humanitarian crisis resulting from NK exodus - PM Pashinyan
- 10.17-15:40 Armenia doesn’t contrast peace vision to regional interests - PM
- 10.17-15:25 Armenia expects strong support from EU
- 10.17-15:20 Armenia would have lost independence if it were not democratic, says PM
- 10.17-15:09 Over 100,000 Armenians left Nagorno-Karabakh in one week in conditions of Russian peacekeepers’ inaction - PM
- 10.17-14:31 European Parliament President expresses unwavering support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
- 10.17-13:56 PM Pashinyan condemns terror attack in Brussels
- 10.17-13:13 Armenian PM meets with European Parliament President in Strasbourg
- 10.17-12:21 If Biden wants to live up to principles of U.N. Charter, he will hold Azerbaijan accountable - Stephan Pechdimaldji
18:41, 10.11.2023
8148 views 34 countries issue joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh at UN Human Rights Council session
04:11, 10.15.2023
5907 views U.S. State Department denies report on Blinken warning lawmakers that Azerbaijan may invade Armenia soon
10:31, 10.12.2023
3762 views France initiates UNSC discussion on Nagorno-Karabakh for resolution ensuring return of forcibly displaced population
13:47, 10.13.2023
3725 views Harvard professor calls for prevention of cultural genocide in NK after ‘annihilation of millennia of Armenian life'
00:11, 10.11.2023
3698 views PM Pashinyan says Armenia is ready to open roads for Azerbaijan, Turkey; rules out extraterritoriality