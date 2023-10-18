Security Council Secretary, EU Ambassador discuss situation resulting from forced displacement of Armenians from NK

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met on October 4 with Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos.

Grigoryan and Maragos “exchanged views on the current security situation around the Republic of Armenia and the situation resulting from the forced displacement of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh caused by the Azerbaijani military attack,” Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

Secretary Grigoryan and Ambassador Maragos also discussed a number of issues on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, emphasizing the opportunities of enhancing further cooperation.