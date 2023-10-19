Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

345 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh hospitalized in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 345 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh are hospitalized in various towns in Armenia as of 12:00, October 4, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing citing data from the healthcare ministry.

“102 of them are in serious condition, while 37 others are in critical condition. 9 children are in intensive care,” she added.

The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve arrived to Armenia stood at 100,625 as of 12:00, October 4.

 








