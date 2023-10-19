Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

100,625 forcibly displaced persons arrived to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who’ve arrived to Armenia stood at 100,625 as of 12:00, October 4, the prime minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing. The number remained unchanged since October 3.

Over 95% of the forcibly displaced persons have completed the registration process. 29,000 of them are children.








