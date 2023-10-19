ICRC supported in finding and transferring of around 100 sick and elderly people from Nagorno-Karabakh in recent days

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Since September 29, the employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)have helped to find and transfer more than 100 elderly, sick and disabled people from Nagorno Karabakh.According to "Armenpress", this was stated on the ICRC Armenian mission official page on X (formerly Twitter).

It is noted that the ICRC employees collected and verified information about them, which later enabled the teams to find these people on the spot and to assist them in transportation if they wanted.

"Since September 29, 100 vulnerable people have been successfully transferred to the central squarewith our support, from where the last available buses and ambulances have taken them to Armenia," the official page reports.