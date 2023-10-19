Iran's humanitarian aid cargo for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh is in Syunik

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. On October 3, Iran’s humanitarian aid cargo intended for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh arrived in Syunik. "Armenpress" learned about this from the official page of Syunik governor's office on Facebook.

Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani welcomed the cargo in Kapan, the regional center.

It is noted that the humanitarian aid cargo, weighting 60 tons, contains food, hygiene items, warm blankets, heaters, and so on.