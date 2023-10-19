4 patients injured in the explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh to be transferred to France: Foreign Affairs Minister of France

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Affairs Ministerof France Catherine Colonna, accompanied by Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, visited the citizens injured in the fuel explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Public TV reports.

The Foreign AffairsMinister transferred the French humanitarian aid to the National Burn Center.Mrs. Colonna stated that they intend to transfer 4 patients to France to continue the treatment there.

"My visit expresses France's friendship, and not only thefriendship, but also the support and the solidarity, as well as the diplomatic solidarity. France reacted to the tragedyquickly. We will continue to be by your side," said the French Foreign Affairs Minister.

Catherine Colonna noted that seeing the deterioration of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the complete blockade, which is a violation of the international law, they have already decided to increase the support intended for Armenia. According to her, it has already been increased to 12.5 million euros for purpose of assisting the forcibly displaced.