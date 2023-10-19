Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October 2023

State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, Minister of Internal Affairs and Head of National Security Service are in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Artur Harutyunyan, Nagorno-Karabakh Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan and head of the National Security Service Ararat Melkumyan have been in Armenia for several hours.

State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Artur Harutyunyan confirmed the information in a conversation with "Armenpress", adding that they have arrived in Armenia today.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani media circulated news about the "arrest" of the former presidents of Nagorno-KarabakhBako Sahakyan, ArkadiGhukasyan, as well as the speaker of the National Assembly Davit Ishkhanyan. Probably, the statement is about another illegal kidnapping of an official of Nagorno-Karabakh.

 

 








